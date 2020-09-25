162114
Vernon  

GVAC members hammer out plan for ongoing operation of planned new cultural centre

Cultural centre funding plan

- | Story: 311613

A funding formula to operate Vernon's planned new cultural centre has been hammered out after a four-hour debate among Greater Vernon Advisory Committee members.

With anticipated operating costs coming in higher than anticipated, the GVAC considered capital and operational funding strategies to keep the project alive.

How the project will be funded is a requirement of a major grant application for the project.

After nearly four hours of discussion, the committee unanimously approved a revised funding strategy for both the capital construction of the project and estimated ongoing costs.

The approved capital funding strategy includes:

  • Borrowing $25 million (approved in 2018 by referendum)
  • Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program - Community, Culture and Recreation Grant: $8.5 million
  • Other grants - $2 million
  • Fundraising / donations - $4 million
  • Total - $39.5 million

This agreed upon strategy limits taxpayer funding to the $25 million borrowing by referendum, with the remainder to come from grants and fundraising. 

In May, project leaders were directed to reduce the size of the building by up to 20% to rein in costs. As a result, its square footage was reduced by 21% by using more flexible and adaptable spaces that can be used for multiple purposes.

Exhibition spaces will be designed to be flexible, with moveable walls, and classroom spaces will be multi-purpose, also serving as meeting rooms and as additional backstage area for performances. The decision was also made to leave the archives vault in its current location and increase public access to archival documents through digitization and remote terminals in the new building.

The GVAC also agreed to support an additional annual amount of $286,000 funded through taxation for projected utility, maintenance, and programming costs. 

“Submitting grant applications does not guarantee we will be successful in securing the funding, but deciding upon these vital details is an important milestone in the project,” said Akbal Mund, GVAC chair. “Without these approved strategies, our application would be incomplete, so tonight’s decisions were an integral step towards the success of the project.”

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

162519
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
3726115
31 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$749,900
more details
162384


Send us your News Tips!


162180


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Novak
Novak Vernon SPCA >


162180


Singing along to laundry

Must Watch
Singing along to the washing machine.
Kitten scrolling through trends
Must Watch
This kitten scrolls through Tik Tok like a pro.
Friday morning awesomeness
Daily Dose
Start your Friday by doing what YOU want to do- scrolling through...
Friday morning awesomeness (2)
Uncategorized
Prince’s epic 1987 New Year’s concert to stream online
Music
Prince’s homeless benefit which rang in 1988 is set to...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160738
162225