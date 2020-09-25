GVAC members hammer out plan for ongoing operation of planned new cultural centre

Photo: Contributed

A funding formula to operate Vernon's planned new cultural centre has been hammered out after a four-hour debate among Greater Vernon Advisory Committee members.

With anticipated operating costs coming in higher than anticipated, the GVAC considered capital and operational funding strategies to keep the project alive.

How the project will be funded is a requirement of a major grant application for the project.

After nearly four hours of discussion, the committee unanimously approved a revised funding strategy for both the capital construction of the project and estimated ongoing costs.

The approved capital funding strategy includes:

Borrowing $25 million (approved in 2018 by referendum)

Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program - Community, Culture and Recreation Grant: $8.5 million

Other grants - $2 million

Fundraising / donations - $4 million

Total - $39.5 million

This agreed upon strategy limits taxpayer funding to the $25 million borrowing by referendum, with the remainder to come from grants and fundraising.

In May, project leaders were directed to reduce the size of the building by up to 20% to rein in costs. As a result, its square footage was reduced by 21% by using more flexible and adaptable spaces that can be used for multiple purposes.

Exhibition spaces will be designed to be flexible, with moveable walls, and classroom spaces will be multi-purpose, also serving as meeting rooms and as additional backstage area for performances. The decision was also made to leave the archives vault in its current location and increase public access to archival documents through digitization and remote terminals in the new building.

The GVAC also agreed to support an additional annual amount of $286,000 funded through taxation for projected utility, maintenance, and programming costs.

“Submitting grant applications does not guarantee we will be successful in securing the funding, but deciding upon these vital details is an important milestone in the project,” said Akbal Mund, GVAC chair. “Without these approved strategies, our application would be incomplete, so tonight’s decisions were an integral step towards the success of the project.”