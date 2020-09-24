163139
RDNO extends deadline to give input on parks, trails, culture, and natural spaces

Have your voice heard

The Regional District of North Okanagan is extending its deadline for the public to voice their opinions on a variety of topics.

Members of the public can complete surveys and interactive mapping for parks, recreation and trail master plans.

"The plans will guide RDNO decisions about the acquisition, development, enhancement and management of parks, trails, recreation, arts and culture facilities and programs for the next ten years," says Ashley Gregerson, communications officer for the RDNO. "Respondents can share their insights about existing and desired hiking trails, boat launches, horseback riding, nature viewing, camping, fishing, or anything else they can come up with."

Previous master plans have produced loved trails such as the BX Creek trail and the Grey Canal trail.

The public engagement period will now be open until Oct. 30. For more information, you can visit the RDNO website.

