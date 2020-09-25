Goofbusters vigilante group springs up in Vernon with eye on alleged pedophiles

Photo: Goofbusters

A new vigilante group has sprung up in Vernon, seeking to publicly shame pedophiles.

The group, which goes by the name Goofbusters on Facebook, appears to have only recently formed and has just a few posts on its page.

Under an image of the familiar Ghostbusters movie logo superimposed with the mugshot of convicted sex offender and former Subway restaurants spokesperson Jared Fogle, the group's 'about' info states: "To catch a predator with.... Who you gunna call?"

As of Thursday afternoon, just over 230 people had liked the page, which bills itself as a public/social service.

In a video posted to the Goodfbusters page on Wednesday, two men can be heard confronting a man in a Nissan compact car who allegedly was attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old boy in Vernon.

"Unfortunately, he drove off right away, but police have been notified," the post states.

And in a second video, which includes only audio and screenshots of text messages, the group confronts a man who allegedly tried to meet with a 15-year-old boy for sex in a hotel on Aug. 15 in Enderby.

The screenshots show a series of sexual texts.

It's not known if the new group is affiliated with the Creep Catchers and Creep Hunters organizations, which also seek to out adults who believe they have contacted minors for sex.

In 2018, a judge who sentenced a former Kamloops sheriff for sending sexually explicit messages to a person who claimed she was 14 years old criticized the vigilante group that caught him. Kevin Johnston was caught in a Creep Hunters' sting in 2016 and eventually pleaded guilty to breach of trust of a public officer.

Justice Daneliuk said at the time such vigilante groups are “dangerous to citizens and interfere with the administration of justice.”

But, Brendon Brady, executive director of the Creep Hunters, said his organization changed its strategy and "moved away from public shaming."

“We pass our information along to police ... and they will make an arrest and pursue charges at their own discretion," he said in 2018.