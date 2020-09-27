162114
More people are turning to food banks since the pandemic began

Demand for food banks rises

Food banks have become even more essential to communities since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Many people have either lost jobs or had their hours reduced, which has put a financial strain on many families.

Vernon's Salvation Army Food Bank has seen an influx of new clients in the past six months seeking help putting food on their tables.

"We've had almost 200 brand new families needing food hampers and food assistance," says Neil Thompson, Auxiliary Lieutenant for the Salvation Army. "That brings our total to 700 families we give hampers to since COVID hit in mid-March."

Users of the food bank may be on the rise, but donations are keeping pace with the demand. The Salvation Army food warehouse is stocked, along with their distribution centre on 32nd Street.

"Donations have been really good during the pandemic, and we continue to need the support from our community," says Thompson. "Our community has always been awesome and they really stepped up during the pandemic to provide support."

Over 150,000 pounds of food has been given away to people in need since mid-March, along with an additional 3,000 to 5,000 pounds of produce and bread they give away each day out in front of their facility.

"This pandemic really hit people hard that have never experienced the need before," says Thompson. "To be here and to support these people during this time has been a blessing."

You can donate monetarily to the Salvation Army Food Bank on their website, and you can bring food donations to their location at 3303 32nd Avenue in downtown Vernon.

