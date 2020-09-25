Interior Provincial Exhibition seeks land-use deal with Armstrong 'into perpetuity'

Photo: IPE

There may not have been an Interior Provincial Exhibition this year, but the IPE wants to cement its relationship with Armstrong.

In a letter to Armstrong council dated Sept. 22, IPE general manager Yvonne Paulson says the agricultural fair's board of directors would like to seek a land-use agreement with the city "into perpetuity."

"I have to say it has been a rather unusual year for the IPE! It was very strange to not have the fair this year. It’s challenging not only for us, but for all the service and non-profit groups that usually have their largest fundraiser during our fair," wrote Paulson.

"Now, with the summer behind us we can focus on the expired land-usage contract. The IPE board of directors would like to inform you that they are looking forward to a continued relationship into perpetuity. We will be putting together a proposal that will be presented to the Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks & Rec Commission."

Paulson says the IPE is "very keen" to continue to work with both municipalities "for the betterment of the communities and bringing agriculture to the many guests that frequent the Interior Provincial Exhibition each year."

Council will consider the request at its meeting on Monday.

This year's fair was cancelled in May, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IPE, or Armstrong Fair as it is known by locals, is a massive economic generator for the North Okanagan, as tens of thousands of people attend the traditional country fair. Its economic impact has been estimated at $6.2 million for the region.

Next year's fair is scheduled for Sept. 1-5, 2021.