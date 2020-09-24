Go By Bike Week offers incentives for riders to forego the car in Vernon

Photo: Contributed

Don’t pack your bikes away for the year just yet.

Next week is Go By Bike Week in Vernon.

After being postponed this spring, the event formerly known as Bike to Work Week will take place virtually Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.

The annual challenge motivates people of all ages to trade in their car for two wheels and try cycling to work, school, errands, or just for fun.

Anyone can participate by going for at least one bike ride and recording their trip online at gobybikebc.ca.

This year, the event has expanded to include any kind of bike ride, not just trips to work. Any time participants log a trip, they are entered to win prizes, including $1,000 to a local bike shop of their choice, Downtown Vernon dollars, and a cycling trip for two to Portugal.

There will be no face-to-face events this year due to COVID-19, but the city encourages residents to get out and enjoy Vernon's network of paths and trails.

“Many people embraced cycling this summer as a safe way to get out and feel good. Go By Bike Week is the perfect opportunity to keep that momentum going,” says Angela Broadbent, the city's active transportation co-ordinator.

The city aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by doubling bicycle usage by 2040.