Four cougars caught on camera in Predator Ridge area

A Predator Ridge resident had a few unexpected guests in the yard this week.

Four cougars were caught roaming Laurie Parsons' yard about 2 a.m. Wednesday on footage from her doorbell camera.

Parsons shared images of the big cats on the Hell Yeah Vernon Facebook page, which garnered lots of attention from members.

"We have lots of wildlife around here," says Parsons in her post. "We are in their backyard."

Parsons noted in the post that someone did notify the BC Conservation Officer Service about the cougars' presence in the area.

If you come across a cougar in a residential area or if they become aggressive toward humans, you can phone the COS call centre at 1-877-952-7277.

