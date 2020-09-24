163255
Coldstream town center redevelopment will see demolition of Women's Institute Hall

A new project will bring 84 new child-care spaces to Coldstream.

But, the Coldstream Town Center project will also see the demolition of the Coldstream Women's Institute Hall.

"The child-care spaces in the new Coldstream facility will provide much-needed support to families in our
community as they return to work and school," says Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick. "The new Coldstream
facility is centrally located, with an elementary school across the street, accessible, and will be an important
part of the revitalization of our Town Center area."

The new facility will have 24 infant/toddler spaces, 25 spaces for children aged three to kindergarten, 10 preschool spaces, and 25 spaces for school-aged kids.

The district is teaming up with Maven Lane, which will operate the child-care section of the building.

"On behalf of the North Okanagan Child Care Society (Maven Lane), I would like to express our sincere
appreciation to the District of Coldstream for the opportunity to join forces to address the provincial child-care
crisis," says Hollie Henderson, executive director of NOCCS.

"With this partnership, we will have the ability to provide families with access to high-quality and affordable early learning programs."

The new building will be funded by a $5,092,365 grant that was previously announced. The District of Coldstream is now starting the process of procuring design and construction agencies for the new facility.

