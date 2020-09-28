The Vernon art gallery is preparing for its fall exhibits featuring local artists

The Vernon Public Art Gallery will be opening two new exhibits this fall that will feature local artists and UBC Okanagan printmaking students.

David and Jordan Doody will be the minds and hands behind their upcoming sculptural installation at the gallery. Their collaboration is called 'Electric Sleep' and it incorporates re-purposed, ready-made objects with hand-built sculptural elements juxtaposed with today’s screen culture.

"David and Jorden Doody work collaboratively to create their sculptural installations, which often are difficult to decode or get a hint of what the narrative might be," says VPAG curator Lubos Culen. "Their sculptural practice's basic premise is to contrast the three-dimensional space we inhabit with the virtual reality apprehended on a screen."

Alongside the 'Electric Sleep' display, 'The Repeatable Image: Printmaking at UBCO' will feature prints from current arts students.

"Some have used ultraviolet light screenprinting, which uses non-toxic materials to produce highly detailed prints," says Culen.

Both exhibitions will run from Oct. 8 to Dec. 22 and will be available for the public to enjoy. For more information, you can visit the VPAG website.