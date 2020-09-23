Vernon MP Mel Arnold reacts to Throne Speech

Photo: Contributed North Okanagan-Shuswap Conservative MP Mel Arnold.

The federal Liberal government delivered a Speech from the Throne today, where they reiterated the gravity of the COVID-19 crisis and also touched upon what the Liberal minority government plans to do in the future.

Trudeau's government pledged to create over a million jobs and expand benefit support programs for virtually every industry in the country. They also stated the Liberals will continue to combat climate change, systemic racism and economic inequality.

Local Conservative MP Mel Arnold was critical of the speech, accusing Trudeau's government of failing to act quicker to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also cited Trudeau's WE scandal and the problems with federal relief and recovery benefits.

MP Arnold's statement is as follows:

“Today’s Throne Speech is yet another demonstration of the Trudeau government’s failures to take timely and decisive action to protect Canada in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“Despite being warned and advised to take prompt action by multiple government departments and agencies, the Prime Minister and his Cabinet have consistently delayed in taking the actions necessary to protect Canadians.

“Over 9,200 lives have been lost in Canada to this pandemic while more lives continue to be lost; nationally, daily confirmed cases continue to rise to levels experienced in April while new cases in British Columbia have risen to unprecedented levels.

“The losses of human lives in Canada is nothing short of a tragedy for which the Trudeau government must take responsibility.

“Trudeau must also take responsibility for the scandals that have emerged in recent months because these affairs and his decision to dissolve Parliament and wasted six weeks to evade investigation during a crisis has prevented Parliament from working on behalf of Canadians.

“Supports for workers and employers were delayed, excluded many applicants that needed them and created disincentives for Canadians to join our economic recovery.

“Canadian workers, business owners and indeed all who depend on our economy will continue to face economic harm and uncertainty until the crisis is brought under control.

“Now that Parliament has resumed, my Conservative colleagues and I will continue to deliver proposals for improvements to existing policies and put forward a plan to protect Canada and get our country back on track with the support and stability we all need to achieve a fulsome recovery.”