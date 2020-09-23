Person rescued from BX Creek culvert underneath 35th Avenue

Photo: John Lawless

UPDATE: 5:38 p.m.

The City of Vernon has confirmed that a person was in the BX Creek culvert on 35th Avenue, and they have been rescued safely.

"City Utilities staff assisted the search by using a camera that helped emergency responders find an individual below ground, who was safely led back out of the culvert and out of the creek," says Christy Poirier, communications manager for the city. "The individual was assessed on scene by BC Ambulance Service, and the RCMP are investigating the circumstances."

The person had been in the culvert for a couple of hours before they were rescued at about 4:30 p.m.

UPDATE: 4:17 p.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue has conducted preliminary sweeps of the BX Creek culvert that runs under 35th Avenue, but they haven't found anything.

"We checked the culvert underneath the roadway and we've ensured that no one is in there," says deputy chief Dwight Seymour. "We've looked up the storm pipe that goes to the east, and as far as we can see there is nobody in there either."

Police and fire rescue services are still on the scene searching the area, as the person may have moved to a different section, or may have left the area entirely.

"We're going to get a camera in there to see if the person has moved further east," says Seymour. "At the moment there is no confirmation that a person is in the area, and we are continuing to work alongside public works and RCMP."

ORIGINAL: 3:20 p.m.

Firefighters and police are at the scene of a person apparently stuck in BX Creek, near the Vernon Recreation Centre.

It appears the man may be unwilling to come out of a culvert beside the Vernon Winter Carnival office on 35th Avenue.

A swift-water rescue team was called out shortly before 3 p.m. when the person was spotted in the water.

Staff from Turning Points Collaborative Society have now also arrived on scene.

Turning Points has operated the short-term shelter over the summer at the nearby Vernon Curling Club.

It's not known if the person in the creek is a client of the shelter, however.

More details to come