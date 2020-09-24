Conservation fund to support local environmental projects in the North Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

A new North Okanagan Conservation Fund will provide over $80,000 to eligible conservation projects in the region.

Administered by the Regional District of North Okanagan, participating areas that have contributed to the fund include:

City of Armstrong

Village of Lumby

Area B (Swan Lake / Commonage)

Area C (BX / Silver Star)

Area D (Rural Lumby

Area E (Cherryville)

Area F (Rural Enderby)

The fund will support projects that will contribute to the "conservation of natural areas and help restore and protect a healthy environment."

The intent is to provide funding for projects that are not the existing responsibility of the federal, provincial or local governments.

Water plays a key role, including conservation and stewardship of aquatic ecosystems, protection, enhancement and restoration of sensitive ecosystems, wildlife species, and habitat.

Sample projects could include those that demonstrate a reduction of a known threat to riparian, foreshore and water bodies including gullies, creeks, rivers, ponds, lakes, marshes and swamps, grasslands, woodlands, watersheds, wild-land interface areas, and more.

Applicants must be an incorporated non-profit society or partner with an organization that has society status.

The fund comes on the heels of an Okanagan climate projection study earlier this year that forecasts hotter, drier summers, warmer temperatures year-round, more extreme weather variability, and shifting seasons.

By the later part of the century, the valley bottoms can expect on average, almost triple the number of days with temperatures of 30°C or higher, and, in the winter, 28% fewer frost days – both of which will have implications for invasive species, agriculture, and streamflows.

For more information on the conservation fund or to apply for funding, click here.