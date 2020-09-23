162114
RDNO reports good progress on Okanagan Rail Trail erosion mitigation

Erosion work coming along

Erosion mitigation and repair work is coming along nicely on the northern section of the Okanagan Rail Trail, says the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The RDNO posted photos of the work to its Facebook page Wednesday.

"With past erosion work, we’ve been able to reopen the trail in the evenings and weekends," the RDNO said. But, with the current work, "that’s not possible because of the required excavation into the trail."

The work is taking place along Kalamalka Lake, between the four-kilometre and 12.5-km marks of the popular cycling and hiking trail.

Wave action has eroded the bank supporting the trail in several places, necessitating the closure of that section of trail until mid-October.

The district is using a few different repair methods in damaged sections of the trail to suit the specific needs of each area.

The photo above shows an engineered erosion solution using a woven geotextile fabric.

"This fabric and mesh system helps stabilize the slope while allowing vegetation to grow, which is a natural slope stabilizer, and allows water to drain without excess soil runoff," the RDNO says.

During the closure, the Kal Crystal Waters Trail remains open between Coldstream and Lake Country.

