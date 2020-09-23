163024
New Community Futures program aims to help agricultural sector recover

REACH for farm help

A new business accelerator program aims to connect agricultural businesses in the North Okanagan.

From lost farmgate sales to fewer available workers, farmers have had a tough year because of COVID-19.

But, Community Futures' new REACH Agricultural Pilot Program aims to help the region’s agricultural entrepreneurs get the tools and support they need to pivot operations, scale up and succeed.

“We recognized a need to bring the agricultural business community greater support in identifying opportunities that will help them stay strong and resilient,” says Kazia Mullin, business services manager with Community Futures North Okanagan.

Over the course of 22 weeks, participants will move through five phases of business development to uncover gaps and opportunities, create an action plan to develop the business, and implement key steps. Along the way, they will participate in workshops and be supported by peers as well as program facilitator Andrea Gunner, a leading agrologist and agricultural consultant who also runs a North Okanagan poultry operation.

“Andrea really understands the unique challenges faced by producers in our area because she’s been there herself, and she will be a terrific asset as a coach,” says Mullin.

The no-cost program will kick off in late October and run through March, with virtual workshops, access to professional services and one-on-one coaching.

"I think it will be a great benefit for them to hear about the common challenges they’re all facing so they know they’re not alone, and to hear some other perspectives and ideas," says Gunner.

“It can be hard when you are so busy on your farm to take time to look at the big picture and how you can actually find some silver linings in all this. Producers are also out on their own, so I think it will be a great benefit for them to hear about the common challenges they’re all facing so they know they’re not alone, and to hear some other perspectives and ideas.”

To learn more and apply for the REACH Program, click here.

