Speaker delves into the meaning of modern happiness

Power of a one-degree shift

How happy are you? No, really ... how happy?

Speaker Eric Termuende will address the meaning of "Modern Happiness" during a virtual event hosted by the Emily Dahl Foundation at Vernon's Powerhouse Theatre.

The event will take place Nov. 3, at 7 p.m.   

There will be limited seating for the live event, which will also be broadcast virtually for all to participate.

"Although this event is a virtual global event, there will be a very small group of friends and family that will be invited to the actual live fireside chat in Vernon (less then 50) and we would love you to join us," says Sherman Dahl, who named the foundation after his late daughter.

Termuende is a seasoned keynote speaker, and the event will serve as a global kickoff for the local organization, which promotes positivity in young people. 

Termuende is billed as a "future-shaping keynote speaker and best-selling author building thriving workplace cultures and communities" who has worked with leading brands to attract and retain top talent to drive their organizations forward.

He has spoken on hundreds of stages all over the world about one-degree shifts that can build communities at work. His best-selling book, Rethink Work, has become a must-read for today’s leaders.

His last virtual talk had over one million viewers.

"Our co-founder, Sherman Dahl, met Eric and they both hit it off right away and decided to join forces to spread the message of the Emily Dahl Foundation. We could not be happier, as this has the potential to take the wishes of Emily Dahl globally," said Kristina Tobler, chair of the foundation.

