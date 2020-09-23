Man riding mobility scooter assaulted in downtown Vernon

Photo: Google Street View

A man on mobility scooter was assaulted in Vernon, Tuesday.

The man in his sixties was riding the scooter about 9:30 a.m. on the 3000 block of 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon when he attempted to manoeuvre around a bicycle that was blocking the sidewalk.

As he attempted to pass the owner of the bicycle got into a verbal altercation with the man, yelling that he was not to be on the sidewalk.

The suspect blocked his path and grabbed the man, knocking him to the ground, and allegedly assaulted him.

RCMP say a member of the public intervened, and the man on the mobility scooter was able to leave.



"The disturbance drew the attention of the public, who immediately contacted police. Our frontline officers attended to the scene, but were unable to locate the individual on the mobility scooter," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Cpl Tania Finn.

"Fortunately, once he returned home, police were contacted to advise of the incident."

The entire incident was captured on video surveillance, which assisted police with identifying the suspect, a 39-year-old man of no fixed address, who was arrested for assault causing bodily harm. He remains in custody.

The man on the scooter sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is resting at home.