Pumpkin harvest is back at Vernon's Davison Orchards

Photo: Contributed

The Pumpkin Patch is back at Vernon's Davison Orchards.

The patch opens for a new season on Oct. 1, and new COVID-19 safety measures are in place.

Pick-your-own-pumpkin tractor rides have been extended to allow for better social distancing to include Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will also run Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For one day only, there will also be free family photos with professional photographer Sarah Rowat on Sunday, Oct. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fall colours and flavours are in abundance on the farm, with many apples varieties and dozens of kinds of squash and pumpkins.

Get a hot spiced cider or creamy pumpkin steamer made from cold pressed apple juice and real pumpkin, and check out the selection of pumpkin and apple pies, muffins, scones, apple cider doughnuts and more.

The farm animal display and Crazy Cow Kids Corral are also open.

Davison Orchards is open daily 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., including Thanksgiving.