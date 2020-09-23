Sept. 30 last day to pay City of Vernon property taxes without penalty

Photo: Jon Manchester

It's time to pay the man.

Sept. 30 is the final day to pay City of Vernon 2020 property taxes without penalty.

As of Oct. 1, a 10% penalty will be applied to unpaid current taxes.

Taxes were due July 2; however, in response to the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, city council extended the penalty deadline to the end of September, to provide property owners more time, if needed.

“In addition to payment, homeowners will need to submit a properly completed Home Owner Grant by Sept. 30, if it’s applicable,” said Terry Martens, the city's manager of financial operations. “These grant forms can be completed on the city’s website, or through our free, secure, self-serve portal called MyCity.”

A MyCity account provides 24/7 access to a digital copy of your property tax notice, utility bills, business licence accounts, and more.

To help practice physical distancing and reduce physical contact, there are several ways you can pay your taxes without having to stop by City Hall:

Online through your financial institution;

By cheque through the mail; or

By using the drop box at the front entrance to City Hall.

Please note that postmarks on mailed remittances will not be considered as date of payment.