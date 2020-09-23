NDPs call election, but have no official candidates for most of Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: BC gov. Flickr B.C. Premier John Horgan.

With the provincial election just over a month away, campaigning and preparations are ramping up in the days leading up to election day.

But there is one interesting note: there are no NDP candidates for the most of the Thompson-Okanagan region.

The NDPs called the election, but nearly half of the province's ridings don't have an official candidate. Boundary-Similkameen, Kamloops-North Thompson, Kamloops-South Thompson, Kelowna-Lake Country, Kelowna-Mission, Kelowna West, Shuswap and Vernon-Monashee all currently don't have one – Penticton's Toni Boot is the only one in the region who is running as an NDP candidate.

This is likely due to the quick nature in which the election was announced and the party is still ironing out the wrinkles.

"We will be announcing candidates in all 87 ridings and we are finalizing that list at the moment," says Tim Renneberg, BC NDP Media Relations.

British Columbians will be heading to the polls on Oct. 24.