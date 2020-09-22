Police investigating possible human remains found in burned car off Westside Road

Photo: BC RCMP

The RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit is investigating the discovery of what is believed to be human remains in a burned car found off Westside Road, south of Vernon.

At 5:14 a.m. on Sept. 20, Vernon RCMP got a call about a vehicle fire on Louis Estates Road, just off Westside Road.

Firefighters discovered what investigators believe to be human remains inside the car.

"The investigation, which is being supported by the Vernon North Okanagan General Investigation Section and the BC RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section, remains in its early stages," says Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner, RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit Commander.

"RCMP is releasing a stock image of what the vehicle involved would have looked like, in an effort to appeal to potential witnesses and in order to advance the ongoing police investigation."

If you have information involving this incident, you are urged to call Major Crimes at 1-877-987-8477. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.