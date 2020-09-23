Will the pandemic keep you from voting or change the way you vote?

With more than 20,000 requests for mail-in ballots received in the first 24 hours of the provincial election campaign, it seems almost certain that the COVID-19 pandemic is already affecting the way we will vote.

We hit the street to ask would-be voters: will you be more likely to forego voting, given the pandemic, or will you seek a mail-in vote? Some say they have no worries and will vote at the polling station as usual.

British Columbians go to the polls on Oct. 24.

