Will the pandemic keep you from voting or change the way you vote?

Vote by mail, or not at all?

With more than 20,000 requests for mail-in ballots received in the first 24 hours of the provincial election campaign, it seems almost certain that the COVID-19 pandemic is already affecting the way we will vote.

We hit the street to ask would-be voters: will you be more likely to forego voting, given the pandemic, or will you seek a mail-in vote? Some say they have no worries and will vote at the polling station as usual.

British Columbians go to the polls on Oct. 24.

Got an opinion on this topic? Send you letters to the editor to [email protected]

