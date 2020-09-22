162114
Armstrong Regional Co-op's Fuel Good Day raises almost $9,000 for non-profits

Fuel Good Day feeds need

Fuel Good Day has added almost $9,000 to the coffers of worthwhile of North Okanagan non-profits.

Armstrong Regional Co-op members and customers pumped up the community on Sept. 15, with 10 cents from every litre of gasoline and diesel purchased donated.

The Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation will receive $3,720; $2,625 will be donated to the Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society; and $2,638 to the Shuswap Family Centre.

“As a locally owned and operated business, we’re proud to give back and get behind local initiatives that are working to address the needs of our community,” said Jason Keis, marketing and sales manager for the co-op.

Fuel Good Day was celebrated at more than 400 Co-op gas bars throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, with each local co-op supporting a community organization or initiative.

Co-op locations across Western Canada have donated nearly $1.9 million to more than 400 local charities and non-profit organizations since 2017.

The Armstrong Regional Co-operative serves 21,000 members throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap regions. Since 2014, it has returned more than $18 million to members in patronage refunds.

