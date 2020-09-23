Vernon Winter Carnival to incorporate Syilx culture into Wild West theme

Photo: Facebook

Vernon Winter Carnival will incorporate local Syilx culture into its Wild West theme in February.

Justen Peters will run the Indigenous youth project.

Peters is a member of the Okanagan Indian Band and a youth representative to the Assembly of First Nations, as well as an appointed member of the Okanagan Indian Band Youth Council.

“We’re thrilled to have Justen join our team for the next three months. I’m excited to teach him on-the-job skills in event management and community outreach, however this project is as much of a learning experience for us as it will be for Justen," says Vicki Proulx, carnival's executive director.

Provincial and federal Community Workforce Response grant funding, along with support from the OKIB, will allow the carnival society to provide skills training while integrating Syilx culture and education into events for the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival.

The partnership supports communities to provide youth with opportunities to contribute to their community while gaining work-related skills and experience for future job opportunities or their return to school.

"This year's theme is the Wild West, so what better time to get the Okanagan Indian Band involved?" Peters posted on his Facebook page. "It may seem ironic, but the Okanagan people have a long history in cattle ranching culture, and we have multiple people from our community who have been inducted into the cowboy hall of fame.

"The Okanagan also lived in winter homes known as pit houses or kekulis, or q’chi in our language, which I would like to showcase as well.

"I’m looking for people who would like to be a part of this project. We can make something really cool happen, and I think this is a really good educational opportunity for social development between OKIB and the City of Vernon."

“This opportunity will further increase job skills and knowledge to empower Syilx youth to become self-reliant and self-sufficient,” said OKIB spokesperson Victor Rumbolt. “We continue to seek further opportunities to strengthen the foundations of community-to-community engagement while creating the platform for positive role modelling for future youth ambassadors.”

“Vernon Winter Carnival is looking to create an event that will be sustainable for many years to come that incorporates Indigenous culture, history and peoples which can be shared as well as celebrated throughout our community," said Proulx.

The project will work closely with Okanagan Indian Band elders and members.