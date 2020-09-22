162114
Vernon-Monashee's Eric Foster fires up campaign, but calls election unnecessary

Eric Foster says he's wasting no time getting geared up for a provincial election he calls "totally unnecessary."

Foster, the BC Liberal MLA for Vernon-Monashee, speculated a week ago that an election was imminent – and on Monday, NDP Premier John Horgan confirmed the rumours, setting an election for Oct. 24.

"We're going into a totally unnecessary election campaign, in a pandemic, putting people's health at risk," Foster said Tuesday.

"It's political opportunism."

But, regardless, Foster says he is getting geared up for a campaign that will be "different than any we have done before."

He said the BC Liberals are already in election mode.

"Everything will be online; that will be the way we have to do everything," said Foster, noting the Greater Vernon Chamber all-candidates forum that has already been set via Zoom on Oct. 8.

"There will be no door-knocking, no hand shaking, that kind of thing. We'll be using Facebook, social media, online media ... it's a totally different world."

Foster says his campaign will be up and running in a couple of days, starting with campaign signs, and that party members are already "fired up."

Foster, a three-time local MLA, committed last week to run one more time.

"Going back a year, I told myself, if I'm in good health and still enjoying it and making a difference, I would do it again. Well, I am in good health, I am still enjoying, and I feel we are making a difference."

