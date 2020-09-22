Vernon RCMP searching for four people with arrest warrants

Photo: RCMP

RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding four individuals with arrest warrants who are believed to be in the Vernon area.

Brent Thomas Doyle, 38, (top left) is wanted for possession of stolen property. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, stands at five feet nine inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Brock Dumont (top right) is wanted for breach of a release order. He is described as a 27-year-old male with brown hair and hazel eyes, approximately five-foot-11 and 159 pounds.

Donny Glen Neigum, 48, (bottom left) is wanted for breach of an undertaking. He is five feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Trista Lynn Kraus (bottom right) is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order. The 42-year-old woman has brown hair and brown eyes, is five-foot-three and weighs 119 pounds.

Police warn the public to not approach or try to apprehend any of these people.

If you have any information on any of these individuals, you are urged to contact Vernon RCMP at 25-545-7171. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.