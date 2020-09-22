Day of Visibility aims to raise awareness for hurting live event sector

Photo: VDPAC

The pandemic has been difficult on virtually every industry, and the live events sector is no exception.

Many in the industry have lost their livelihoods during the past six months, and an organization called the Live Event Community has formed to support them. The group has organized a Day of Visibility for tonight to raise public and government awareness for an industry that is hurting.

One hour after the sun goes down, hundreds of public venues will light their exteriors red while sharing images and video on social media with the hashtag #LightUpLive. The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre is participating, along with the likes of the CN Tower, Niagara Falls, Rogers Arena, Calgary Tower, and many more.

“This grassroots movement has seemed to catch fire,” says Live Event Community co-founder Morgan Myler.

“Our goal is to ensure the government acknowledges that our industry has been uniquely impacted by the effects of COVID-19, and that it will continue to offer financial support for live event workers and companies throughout the supply chain until large gatherings are once again deemed safe and the industry comes back to life.”

Since March, the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre has been forced to cancel 87 shows, with no date of reopening on the horizon. It is likely the live event sector will be one of the last to fully reopen and recover.

"We immediately signed on to the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program to retain 13 full-time staff since March 15," says Jim Harding, the centre's executive director. "While other sectors may reopen and recover sooner, like the tourism industry, the cultural industry will need continued financial assistance until it’s safe for the public to return en force – and they want to."

For more information, visit the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre's website.