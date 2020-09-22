IIO finds RCMP not at fault for motorcyclist death in Enderby

Photo: Ryan Perdriel/Kelowna Alert

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has concluded that Vernon RCMP are not at fault in the death of a motorcyclist in Enderby earlier this month.

On Aug. 30, numerous reports were made about a man riding a motorcycle erratically, without a helmet and with no licence plate. The rider was spotted along Highway 97 in Lake Country, Vernon and Enderby before crashing in Grindrod.

Police attempted a traffic stop in Lake Country, but were unsuccessful when the rider ran through a red light and carried on along the highway. When the man was spotted in Vernon, police did not conduct a traffic stop, but there was a civilian encounter in Enderby.

"A short while later, the male rider fell off his motorcycle in the driveway of a civilian home in Enderby, and the residents attempted to prevent the man riding any further," says the IIO. "911 was called, but the man departed on his motorcycle as police arrived."

A few kilometres down the road, near Grindrod, the motorcycle crossed the centre line while attempting a turn and collided head on with a pickup. The man was taken to the hospital and died two days later.

"The IIO’s chief civilian director has reviewed the evidence – including dashcam footage from the vehicle the motorcycle collided with, CCTV from a nearby business, and statements from seven civilian witnesses – and determined that police actions were not responsible for the death of the man," says the IIO.

"The evidence corroborates that officers followed RCMP policy and did not pursue the motorcycle, arriving at the collision scene minutes after it had occurred."

The IIO also found the motorcycle was not insured, and neither the driver nor the passenger of the pickup were injured in the crash.