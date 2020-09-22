Science & literacy week comes to the Okanagan Science Centre

Photo: Okanagan Science Centre

Science and literacy week is currently underway, and the Okanagan Science Centre is participating in showcasing this year's theme, which is biodiversity.

In the spirit of the event, the science centre will be hosting two gallery shows. You can make your own bottled biosphere on Tuesday, and learn how to do scientific sketches on Saturday.

"British Columbia is rich in biodiversity: from lakes, to oceans, rivers and forest, BC is brimming with

science," says Dione Chambers, Okanagan Science Centre executive director. "We have access to so many

science opportunities in our backyard, it is important to recognize the regional significance of biodiversity

in our community."

Science literacy week is run by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, which teaches kids and families about Canadian science.

The science centre has now expanded their hours and will be open on Sundays. Fall hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.