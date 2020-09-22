Vernon RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating Roy Albert Andrew

Photo: RCMP

The Vernon North Okanagan police are looking for a wanted man believed to be in the North Okanagan and Kelowna area.

Police say Roy Albert Andrew is wanted for multiple offences, including: assault; uttering threats against a person and property; breach of undertaking; fail to comply with undertaking and; mischief.

He is described as a caucasian male, 5 foot 11 (180 cm), 198 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes.

Andrew is considered violent. Do not make contact with him.

If you have information on Andrew's whereabouts, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.