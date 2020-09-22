162114
Vernon RCMP seeking witnesses to vehicle fire on OKIB land

RCMP are seeking more information about a vehicle fire on Okanagan Indian Band land on Sunday.

About 5:15 a.m., Vernon RCMP received a report of a vehicle fire on Louis Estates Road, just off Westside Road.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze, which is believed to be suspicious in nature.

Officers secured the potential crime scene, says Const. Chris Terleski.

“The ongoing investigation, which is being supported by the Vernon North Okanagan General Investigation Section and the BC RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section, is in its early stages,” says Terleski.

Police are seeking any witnesses to the incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

