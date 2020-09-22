162781
The playground at Polson Park has reopened

Polson playground reopens

The happy sounds of children enjoying the playground at Polson Park can be heard again.

The City of Vernon says the playground, which has been closed for much of the summer, has reopened again.

New sod has now been placed around the playground, and the construction fencing moved to the hydroseeded areas.

Officials are asking park visitors to respect the fencing and stay off the hydroseeded areas to optimize seed germination.

Both the playground and spray park were closed in late June due to groundwater issues. Issues with both the standing water and saturated ground have now been dealt with according to officials with the city.

The spray park did not reopen, and the Japanese garden pond will not be refilled for the remainder of the season.

However, the two larger ponds are now up to full capacity.

While the playground is again open, work is continuing on improvements to both the pedestrian and cycling trails. A multi-use path is being built and new lighting installed.

The trai, is expected to reopen Oct. 12.

