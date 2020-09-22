163024
163250
Vernon  

Vernon country singer Raquel Cole nominated for BCCMA award

Local talent's star on rise

- | Story: 311201

A Vernon country singer's star is on the rise.

Raquel Cole is among the British Columbia Country Music Association nominees for Female Artist of the Year.

She will also be featured in the Sirius XM Top of the Country Semi-Finalist Showcase, streaming this Friday on the CCMA YouTube channel.

"I’m so honoured to be nominated," Cole said on her Facebook page... "so many talented women."

Meanwhile, Cole recently released her new EP, titled The Essence of Me.

"I am over the moon ... It’s always a little scary putting out new music, so to have 40,000 listens on
Spotify feels incredible," she said.

Cole was also the BC Country Music Association's Artist of the Month.

"I can’t tell you all how excited I am for this," Cole said of Friday evening's livestream. "Proud to be performing among such amazing artists!"

Tune in Friday at 6 p.m. Pacific time.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

162508
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
4268081
#45 615 Glenmeadows Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$649,900
more details
162984


Send us your News Tips!


162340


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Marley
Marley Vernon SPCA >


162406


Ellen DeGeneres addresses misconduct allegations in chat show premiere monologue

Showbiz
Ellen DeGeneres addressed the workplace misconduct allegations against her and her team in a monologue that opened season 18 of...
Motivational Monday- September 21, 2020
Galleries
Give yourself a little pep talk today, you deserve it!
Great Dane dog sad he can’t go out and play
Must Watch
Looks like Bruce Wayne, an adorable Great Dane, really wants to...
Stevie Nicks: ‘Losing Ruth Bader Ginsburg is like losing my mother’
Showbiz
Stevie Nicks has lamented that she never got to "stand in...
Monday Eats!- September 21, 2020
Galleries
It’s ok if you start drooling on your keyboard.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161629
162225