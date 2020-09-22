Vernon country singer Raquel Cole nominated for BCCMA award

Photo: Contributed

A Vernon country singer's star is on the rise.

Raquel Cole is among the British Columbia Country Music Association nominees for Female Artist of the Year.

She will also be featured in the Sirius XM Top of the Country Semi-Finalist Showcase, streaming this Friday on the CCMA YouTube channel.

"I’m so honoured to be nominated," Cole said on her Facebook page... "so many talented women."

Meanwhile, Cole recently released her new EP, titled The Essence of Me.

"I am over the moon ... It’s always a little scary putting out new music, so to have 40,000 listens on

Spotify feels incredible," she said.

Cole was also the BC Country Music Association's Artist of the Month.

"I can’t tell you all how excited I am for this," Cole said of Friday evening's livestream. "Proud to be performing among such amazing artists!"

Tune in Friday at 6 p.m. Pacific time.