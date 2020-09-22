Anti-abortion protest will go ahead, but with COVID precautions

Photo: Contributed

An anti-abortion event will go ahead in Vernon despite the pandemic.

The Vernon And Area Pro-Life Society is going ahead with the Life Chain event, but with a few changes.

To accommodate social distancing, there will be no large gathering beforehand, masks and hand sanitizer will be provided and their use encouraged, and participants will keep eight feet apart from each other (unless they are from the same family).

Organizers say the names and phone numbers or email addresses of all participants will be recorded and kept for 30 days as mandated.

Two marshals will be located at each marshalling station to direct participants, society president Donald John said in a press release.

The Life Chain will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 3 and will be set up along Highway 97.