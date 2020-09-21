162805
Vernon  

NexusBC launches community navigator program in Vernon

Your community navigator

A new pilot program will offer community navigation services to anyone experiencing life challenges in Vernon.

Commencing this month, the program is offered by Vernon’s NexusBC Community Resource Centre.

“NexusBC has identified a significant need to establish a one stop shop to direct people to local resources. We have wonderful resources in Vernon, but people need to be aware of them and some folks need support to access these services”, says centre executive director Kelly Johnson.  

The CONNECT program is funded by the Foord family, Enderby and District Financial Community Endowment, and the Valley First Community Endowment Foundation.

The purpose of the pilot program is to "advance education and promote well being by equipping individuals of all ages, caregivers, immigrants, and groups, with education, resources, promotion, community navigation, and referrals."  

NexusBC has seen an increase in individuals requiring direction to local services as well as support for initiating calls regarding appointments or waitlists.

"These people are experiencing barriers to accessing services and this is where CONNECT steps in."

Randel Erbacker is the centre's new Community Navigator.

Erbacker, born and raised in Vernon, comes with over 12 years of experience in the non-profit sector and a wealth of knowledge in community supports. 

He will direct individuals to local resources and services, as well as support them through application processes and intakes so they are connecting to the resources they need. 

For more information, contact Erbacker at 250-545-0585 ext. 101 or visit website at www.nexusbc.ca.

