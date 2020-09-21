162781
152299
Vernon  

Greater Vernon Chamber to host candidates forum via Zoom

Election forum already set

- | Story: 311185

A provincial election had only been called a few hours earlier when the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce announced it will host an all-candidates forum.

The chamber said in a press release Monday that it "will ensure its members and residents can hear directly from those seeking to represent Vernon-Monashee in Victoria."

The forum will be held via Zoom Thursday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.

“The chamber has a long history of hosting all-candidate forums, and we believe it is particularly important for local voters to hear the vision of the candidates and the parties as our community, families and economy navigate the pandemic,” said chamber president Krystin Kempton.

“The chamber’s membership consists of businesses of all sizes, as well as non-profit organizations, and they will closely follow the policy platforms and determine which one best addresses the current challenges and the steps towards recovery.”

Details on registration for the forum will be made available soon.

British Columbians will go to the polls Oct. 24.

"I want everyone to know I have struggled mightily with this decision, and it did not come easy to me," Premier John Horgan said Monday. 

"This pandemic will be with us for a year or more, and that's why I believe we need to have an election now," Horgan said. "We can either delay that decision and create uncertainty and instability over the next 12 months – more speculation, more talk about what might be – or we can do what I believe is always the right thing, and that's ask British Columbians what they think."

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

161718
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
4213754
115 Summerhill Place
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


160565


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Marley
Marley Vernon SPCA >


163152


Motivational Monday- September 21, 2020

Galleries
Give yourself a little pep talk today, you deserve it!
Great Dane dog sad he can’t go out and play
Must Watch
Looks like Bruce Wayne, an adorable Great Dane, really wants to...
Stevie Nicks: ‘Losing Ruth Bader Ginsburg is like losing my mother’
Showbiz
Stevie Nicks has lamented that she never got to "stand in...
Monday Eats!- September 21, 2020
Galleries
It’s ok if you start drooling on your keyboard.
Monday Eats!- September 21, 2020 (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162367
161944