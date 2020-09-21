Greater Vernon Chamber to host candidates forum via Zoom

Photo: BC Legislature

A provincial election had only been called a few hours earlier when the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce announced it will host an all-candidates forum.

The chamber said in a press release Monday that it "will ensure its members and residents can hear directly from those seeking to represent Vernon-Monashee in Victoria."

The forum will be held via Zoom Thursday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.

“The chamber has a long history of hosting all-candidate forums, and we believe it is particularly important for local voters to hear the vision of the candidates and the parties as our community, families and economy navigate the pandemic,” said chamber president Krystin Kempton.

“The chamber’s membership consists of businesses of all sizes, as well as non-profit organizations, and they will closely follow the policy platforms and determine which one best addresses the current challenges and the steps towards recovery.”

Details on registration for the forum will be made available soon.

British Columbians will go to the polls Oct. 24.

"I want everyone to know I have struggled mightily with this decision, and it did not come easy to me," Premier John Horgan said Monday.

"This pandemic will be with us for a year or more, and that's why I believe we need to have an election now," Horgan said. "We can either delay that decision and create uncertainty and instability over the next 12 months – more speculation, more talk about what might be – or we can do what I believe is always the right thing, and that's ask British Columbians what they think."