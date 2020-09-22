162781
Armstrong considers concepts for new city hall to replace 105-year-old building

A new city hall is in Armstrong's future – but it's still a long way off.

MQN Architects of Vernon presented preliminary drawings of a potential new city hall to council last week.

Space in the current building is tight, and "files (are) overtaking offices," there is inadequate meeting space, and council chambers too small, according to minutes of the Sept. 14 committee of the whole meeting.

"Our current building is about 105 years old," Mayor Chris Pieper said Monday.

"We are really short of space, and the infrastructure that goes with it is old as well."

He said moves to replace the aging building are in the initial planning stages, and a new city hall is still a long way away from reality.

"Staff are looking at the preliminary drawings. We don't have a cost estimate yet, and we haven't gone to tender.

"This is a starting point. We'll be looking at it over the next three to six months. Looking at how much it will cost and how we are going to pay for it."

Pieper noted the city owns property directly across the street, and that would likely be the site of the new city hall once a decision has been made.

He estimated construction might take a year to a year and half ... "but before we go to tender, there's still a long time frame ahead of us."

The plans presented to council are in draft form and allow for future growth, additional office spaces, meeting spaces, dedicated file spaces, an IT server room, and larger council chambers, the meeting minutes note.

Close to the IPE grounds, the building would provide "a centre space and presentation area and create an area that creates the core of the community."

The property would also include space for parking in the rear, with a possible community garden on the west side.

