RCMP investigating scene near OKIB rodeo grounds

Police tape up on OKIB land

Residents of Westside Road report continued police presence on Okanagan Indian Band land, near the rodeo grounds.

Residents of the Parker Cove neighbourhood report RCMP on the scene since Sunday and the area behind police tape, where a burned vehicle was seen.

At one point, as many as five police vehicles were seen at the site, and one stayed on the scene overnight.

Officers were seen today searching the grounds and marking areas on the ground.

The burned vehicle has since been removed.

Castanet has reached out to both the RCMP and OKIB for more information.

