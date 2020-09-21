162805
Vernon  

Forest marchers call for protection of B.C.'s old-growth forests

They marched for the trees

- | Story: 311147

Marchers gathered in front of Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster's office to decry the destruction of B.C.'s old-growth forests.

The protest march was part of a province-wide campaign Friday afternoon to push for change in B.C.'s forest practices.

After speeches by Eli Pivnic of Climate Action Now and Huguette Allen of the Sustainable Environment Network Society, the group marched through downtown Vernon.

"Current practices exacerbate climate change, fire risks, flooding, loss of salmon stocks, the decline of populations of many woodland species, and the loss of forestry-related and tourism jobs," the groups say.

The groups are calling for at least 3% of B.C.’s productive old-growth forest to be fully protected, and forest management based on science, not politics. They also want to eliminate what they call "private corporate control over public lands."

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

159748
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
4032903
3591 Old Vernon Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$199,500
more details


Send us your News Tips!


162862


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Marley
Marley Vernon SPCA >


163152


Monday Eats!- September 21, 2020

Galleries
It’s ok if you start drooling on your keyboard.
Monday Eats!- September 21, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Horse reacts to first taste of sugar cubes
Must Watch
I think she likes it!
Face painting
Must Watch
Mommy and daughter do each others face paint..
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Monday! Make the transition into the work week a little...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162188
162222