Forest marchers call for protection of B.C.'s old-growth forests

Photo: Wayne Emde

Marchers gathered in front of Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster's office to decry the destruction of B.C.'s old-growth forests.

The protest march was part of a province-wide campaign Friday afternoon to push for change in B.C.'s forest practices.

After speeches by Eli Pivnic of Climate Action Now and Huguette Allen of the Sustainable Environment Network Society, the group marched through downtown Vernon.

"Current practices exacerbate climate change, fire risks, flooding, loss of salmon stocks, the decline of populations of many woodland species, and the loss of forestry-related and tourism jobs," the groups say.

The groups are calling for at least 3% of B.C.’s productive old-growth forest to be fully protected, and forest management based on science, not politics. They also want to eliminate what they call "private corporate control over public lands."