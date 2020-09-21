RCMP return to scene of Vernon manhunt, find abandoned stolen vehicle

Photo: Jon Manchester

Police were back at the scene of a standoff in Vernon's Okanagan Landing neighbourhood Monday morning.

A marked police cruiser and an RCMP dog unit were seen in the driveway of a home on Brooks Lane.

The home had been the focus of police attention on Aug. 19, when the South East District Emergency Response Team was called in on a tip that Robert Gordon Heltman may have been in the building.

After several hours of surrounding the house and calling out over a loudspeaker to surrender, police stormed the home and found no one there.

Heltman remains at large and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions of his statutory release.

Monday morning's police presence was much less dramatic.

An officer at the scene said an abandoned stolen vehicle was located at the home.

Heltman was not there this time, either.

Anyone who sees Heltman is urged to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.