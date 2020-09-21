163024
162388
Vernon  

RCMP return to scene of Vernon manhunt, find abandoned stolen vehicle

Police back at standoff site

- | Story: 311146

Police were back at the scene of a standoff in Vernon's Okanagan Landing neighbourhood Monday morning.

A marked police cruiser and an RCMP dog unit were seen in the driveway of a home on Brooks Lane.

The home had been the focus of police attention on Aug. 19, when the South East District Emergency Response Team was called in on a tip that Robert Gordon Heltman may have been in the building.

After several hours of surrounding the house and calling out over a loudspeaker to surrender, police stormed the home and found no one there.

Heltman remains at large and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions of his statutory release.

Monday morning's police presence was much less dramatic.

An officer at the scene said an abandoned stolen vehicle was located at the home.

Heltman was not there this time, either.

Anyone who sees Heltman is urged to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

161974
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
4032903
3591 Old Vernon Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$199,500
more details


Send us your News Tips!


162862


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Marley
Marley Vernon SPCA >


161496


Monday Eats!- September 21, 2020

Galleries
It’s ok if you start drooling on your keyboard.
Monday Eats!- September 21, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Horse reacts to first taste of sugar cubes
Must Watch
I think she likes it!
Face painting
Must Watch
Mommy and daughter do each others face paint..
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Monday! Make the transition into the work week a little...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154831
161944