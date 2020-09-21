163024
Tolko sponsors Orange Shirt Day, which supports Indigenous communities

Tolko goes orange

One local manufacturer is sponsoring a nationwide art contest.

Tolko Industries Ltd. is backing the Orange Shirt Day art contest, which is organized by the Orange Shirt Society. Each year, the contest is held across the country for all K-12 students where the winning design becomes the official orange shirt for that year.

"Tolko’s contribution to the t-shirt contest is outstanding and telling of their commitment to indigenous communities, supporting education about residential school impact, and the belief that ‘Every Child Matters’," says Jerome Beauchamp, Orange Shirt Society President.

The society's goal is to raise awareness of the individual, family and community effects of Indian Residential Schools. Orange Shirt Day aims to encourage and support communities to recognize and support their goal through reconciliation events and activities.

"We are proud to support the Orange Shirt Society in sharing this message with youth, and all Canadians, as we make the journey together on Indigenous reconciliation," said Bob Fleet, VP Environment and Forestry for Tolko Industries.

The winner of the contest will also receive $200 and an in-person visit with one of the society's founders, if the travel is deemed safe.

Entries for this year's contest will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Oct. 31. For more information, you can visit the Orange Shirt Day website.

