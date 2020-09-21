163024
162222
Vernon  

Building on successful bannock stand, OKIB member Shane Miller opens food truck

OKIB aids food truck dream

Kelsie Kilawna, IndigiNews - | Story: 311096

Hip hop was blasting as Shane Miller, a member of the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB), set up his food truck for business on Westside Road. Miller had a steady stream of customers coming to his window asking when he would be open. 

“It just took off…more and more people are coming,” he says.

When Miller was interviewed by IndigiNews about his bannock stand in June, he shared his dreams of wanting to buy a food truck by end of the summer — that dream is now a reality.

BannockSlap Burgers and Indian Tacos, known formerly as Syilx Sensations, opened its window for business on Westside Road for the first time Labour Day weekend. Comments then quickly began to pour in.

“My daughter is in her absolute glory, loving her Indian taco! The service was amazing, he even gave her a free pop & sweet piece of bannock! 12/10 would recommend! Worth the drive,” wrote this person in the Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook group. 

“I wouldn’t be here without the community support, no better feeling than that pride from your community. I wake up every day knowing I’m going to make someone happy,” says Miller. 

Miller is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the top of Westside Road, just off Highway 97 outside of Vernon B.C. He says it’s best to keep an eye on his Facebook group for any updates.

When Miller was an infant he was taken away from his family as part of the 60’s Scoop, where the federal government mass removed Indigenous children from their families. As a result, Miller grew up with very little. 

But as an adult, Miller wanted to take charge of his life. He decided to take the road to sobriety and focus on healing. In doing so, he says he found that he wanted more out of life. He especially wanted to show his kids a better path forward.

This is what empowered him to start this business. 

“That’s my goal with my business, [that my children] see us building a business,” he says.

“Now they won’t have to fight and scrape like I did. Now I’m in a position where I can help.” 

Miller says he hopes to see others also creating more businesses from passion in the community.

“We need to see a way up for our people…I want that for our people.”

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
3726115
31 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$749,900
more details
162384


Send us your News Tips!


162401


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Marley
Marley Vernon SPCA >


163152


Entertainment Week in Review – September 20, 2020

Must Watch
Rob Balsdon’s Entertianment Week in Review for September 20, 2020.
Almost nailed it
Galleries
Almost nailed it..
RuPaul scoops record fifth win at 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Showbiz
RuPaul broke records when he scooped the Outstanding Host for a...
Twins have no self control for fruit snacks
Must Watch
Twins fail to keep their hands off of fruit snacks when told by...
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Sunday! Relax, watch some football, and waste some time.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162287
161910