Vernon  

Funding announcement will provide for 556 child-care spaces in the North Okanagan

Child-care boost welcomed

More child-care spaces for the North Okanagan are being welcomed by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

The provincial announcement of funding for child-care proposals submitted by the City of Vernon, Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, Maven Lane, Vernon School District, and the District of Coldstream will create 556 spaces.

“We are extremely pleased with this announcement as a significant issue for many of our members and businesses in general is the attraction and retention of staff, which is directly related to an employee’s ability to find care for their child,” chamber president Krystin Kempton said in a press release.

“Not only will expanded child-care options allow employers to fill much-needed positions, workplace productivity is improved when working parents have access to quality child care. Often, parents are balancing the need between the overall quality, safety, availability and cost of child care.”

The chamber is awaiting further details as to when the new child-care facilities will be open.

“We want to recognize our local governments and non-profits for partnering together and having a vision that benefits all of us – parents, children, residents and employers,” said Kempton.

Meanwhile, the chamber continues to support the Greater Vernon Child Care Space Action Plan, which calls for increased funding for early childhood care providers and educator training.

"Obviously, an expansion of child care creates new career opportunities, but we want to ensure child care operators and staff are also a priority," said Kempton.

More Vernon News

