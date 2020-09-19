162114
162243
Vernon  

Hello Okanagan takes a look at how the Lake Country Art Walk has developed a new concept

Art Walk still awesome

Contributed - | Story: 311008

Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu are back with the latest episode of Hello Okanagan.

This week, they take a look at how the Lake Country Art Walk has developed a new concept and found a way to continue, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each week, Kaz and Scarlatescu talk with Okanagan business leaders, debate issues facing the region, and promote the Valley as a whole.

The videos will be aired each Saturday, and you can see them here on Castanet.

If you any questions or suggestions, contact them via the Hello Okanagan Facebook page.

