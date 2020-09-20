162618
162222
Vernon  

Take a look back at Vernon's first boarding school

Boarding school memories

Gwyneth Evans - | Story: 311007

She was barely over five feet tall, but what Miss Maud Le Gallais lacked in stature, she made up for in determination.

As a young lady, Miss Le Gallais was educated in England at a boarding school for girls and she arrived in Vernon in 1912 bent on starting a similar institution here. By the sounds of it, she didn’t face much opposition. At the time, Vernon was inhabited by many European families, and since boarding schools were an “Old Country” tradition, Miss Le Gallais’ project was welcomed. 

St. Michael’s Boarding School for Girls opened in 1914, in a large house on Vernon's East Hill (2000 37th Avenue). The four upstairs bedrooms were converted into dormatories, and the downstairs rooms into classrooms. 

The first “St. Michaelites” were local girls between the ages of 8 and 18, but as the school’s reputation grew, so too did its catchment area. By 1917, it was bursting at the seams, and a second residence on the opposite side of the street was added. At the same time, the school was incorportaed as “The Bishop’s School of the Diocese of Kootenay.”

The education at St. Michael’s had an obvious English flavour; like in boarding schools across the Atlantic, instruction covered the “three R’s,” plus English and Canadian history, geography, botany, French, Latin, scripture, gymnastics, drawing, dancing, music, and needlework. The students were taught to be perfect ladies—at least by the standards of the early 20th century. In the first issue of the school’s magazine, Headmistress Le Gallais recorded her wishes for her pupils, saying “I have visions of reading in future magazines of old St. Michaelites taking high places in all the learned professions … and of their making the most of all the oppurtunities that have at last come to women, to make the world a better place for their use of those oppurtunities.”

By the time the school’s enrolment grew to 55 students, the two residences were so over capacity that a proper school building was well-needed. In 1921, a structure three and a half stories high was built on five acres of land overlooking what is now Polson Mall.

This new building was a significant upgrade. In addition to classrooms and living quarters, the school now also had a library/music room, an impressive kitchen, and a gym which doubled as an auditorium for dramatic presentations and assemblies. 

The girl’s enjoyed a number of fun activities during their time at St. Michael’s, from picnics with the local girl guides, to toboganning in the Winter, to weekend hikes in the summer, to cricket games, to visits from the boys at the Vernon Preperatory School.  

Miss Le Gallais retired in 1932, and following a decline in enrollment during the Great Depression, the school closed its doors five years later. In 1978, the school building was torn down and replaced by a townhouse development aptly named St. Michael’s Court.

Gwyneth Evans is community engagement co-ordinator with the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

151955
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
4250488
4010 Kentucky place
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,900
more details
160620


Send us your News Tips!


162405


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Skittles
Skittles Vernon SPCA >


162401


Perfection is possible

Galleries
Absolute perfection.  
Nice morning
Must Watch
Hugh Jackman founded Laughing Man coffee so he could give back...
Sphynx cat doesn’t like being filmed while exercising
Must Watch
Sphynx cat does not like being filmed while exercising. After...
Spice Girls planning Wannabe video reshoot to mark 25th anniversary
Music
The Spice Girls are reportedly planning to reshoot the video for...
Son pulls hilarious water prank on dad
Must Watch
Wasn’t expecting that!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160018
161910