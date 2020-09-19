163024
Vintage film clips show road trip destinations of the 1950s

Road trip - 1950s style

This week's Okanagan history film from Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault is another great collection of what appear to be vacation road trip clips from the 1950s.

A little outside the Okanagan this week, the shooter assembled clips from Dawson Creek, to Kootenay Lake, Osoyoos, Golden, Lake Louise and more in 1955 

"All cobbled together on a reel with unrelated footage, the photographer back in the day appears to have salvaged together footage, all short bits, but interesting just the same," says Arseneault.

"Most certainly an ambitious traveller criss-crossing the province and capturing footage of places that have changed a bit in the 65 years since it was taken. Several little mysteries." 

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

To comment on the video, go to Arseneault's Youtube page.

