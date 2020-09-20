162114
Vernon  

Pleasant Valley Road closures add traffic to 20th Street, 4-way stop being added

Heads up - new 4-way stop

Heads up, East Hill drivers.

A temporary four-way stop will go into effect at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 20th Street starting Monday. 

The City of Vernon says the additional traffic-control measure is being put in place due to increased traffic volumes on 20th Street because of a pair of road closures on nearby Pleasant Valley Road.

“Construction crews are working on an improvement project just behind our City Operations building near 48th Avenue. That work is expected to be done at the end of October,” says city spokesperson Christy Poirier. “Additionally, there is a closure between 20th Street and 41st Avenue for the installation of a utility connection, which should be done by the end of this month.”

“The temporary 4-Way Stop is meant to assist with traffic flow while construction is taking place,” adds Amanda Watson, the city's transportation manager. “Traffic volumes on 20th Street and 43rd Avenue will continue to be monitored as the projects progress. When it is appropriate to do so, the intersection will return to a two-way stop control.”

Access to businesses in the road closure areas will remain open to pedestrians.

