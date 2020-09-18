Modified Cops for Kids charity ride rolls through Vernon on Saturday

Photo: Contributed

This year's Cops for Kids charity ride looks a lot different, but the show must go on.

The 20th anniversary cycle tour will pass through Vernon on Saturday as a part of a modified 10-day event.

Normally, a team of riders team would pedal together across the region, stopping in each community to raise funds and awareness for local children, but they’ve adapted the event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For the riders, spending more than 50 hours on their bike without the support will challenge them immensely. Perhaps what they’ll miss more than the camaraderie of their teammates, will be the opportunity to interact with supporters and the children who benefit from their fundraising efforts," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

Part of the new safety measures include no stops in each community to meet with the public. Instead, people are asked to line the streets to cheer and wave the team on from a safe distance as they pass through.

"These waves and cheers will remind the riders of the children who are relying on them this year more than ever, and will serve as the reminder that quitting simply isn’t an option," says Terleski.

To see the team passing through Vernon, the best place is 32nd Street southbound, from 43rd Avenue to 39th Avenue at 3:30 p.m.