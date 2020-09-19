Pick your apples straight off the tree at Vernon's Davison Orchards

Photo: Contributed

The apple harvest is in full swing at Vernon's Davison Orchards.

There's just two more weeks to get your apples fresh off the tree and enjoy an orchard tour at the popular agricultural attraction off Bella Vista Road.

Times have been extended to allow for better social distancing and more options for families.

Apple harvest days continue Wednesday through Sunday, ending on Sept 27.

Add to the experience with delicious apple treats like caramel apples, apple cider donuts, cold pressed juice, apple pies, muffins and more.

Davisons has many varieties to choose from, including family favourite the Aurora.

The Farmhouse Café and Cannery building remain open, and there's plenty of space to social distance with outdoor seating.

Davisons is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.