Vernon  

Lifting of Vernon man's probation conditions prompts public protest

Probation protest planned

A public protest is planned following the lifting of probation conditions on a Vernon man with a long history with the law.

A Facebook event has been created called 'Protest Against Richard Slobodian' and is scheduled for Sept. 27 in front of the Vernon courthouse.

So far, 58 people have responded to the posting, with the protest set for 1 p.m.

Slobodian, 58, had his conditions lifted this week after making an application to vary sentence.

That application was granted by Judge Mayland McKimm, who cancelled Slobodian's restrictions, including that he not be within 100 metres of any park where a person under the age of 16 could be present.

Slobodian has numerous breaches and charges dating back to 2014, when the Crown imposed the conditions based on grounds he was a danger to commit a sexual offence against a minor. Since then, he had been under a peace bond that was broken as many as 18 times.

"Bring all (your) friends and family ... let's show our city, police, judges, etc. that this is not OK with us!" organizer Kaitlynn Hennessy wrote on the event page. "Time to take control and show our support as a community!"?

