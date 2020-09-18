163139
Vernon  

Pickup crashes down 200-metre bank in Lawrence Beach area of the Westside

Truck plunges off Westside

A pickup plunged almost 200 metres down a steep slope off Westside Road on Friday afternoon.

The truck was heavily damaged in the crash – but, miraculously, the driver was unharmed.

The crash happened about 1 p.m. near the Lawrence Beach turnoff, and the truck plunged down almost all the way to Lawrence Lane, near the shore of Okanagan Lake.

A witness described the crash as "extremely bad," but said there were no serious injuries, and the male driver of the truck said he didn't need any help.

The vehicle took out trees on its way down the bank.

Lawrence Beach is a residential area south of Vernon, between Parker Cove and Killiney Beach.

